Shortlist revealed for TRI Awards 2017, as scheme reaches 10-year milestone 14 August 2017

Credit Strategy has revealed the full shortlist for the 2017 Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency (TRI) Awards, sponsored by Capa, as the scheme celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

A diverse shortlist this year features the outstanding firms, teams and individuals in their respective fields of turnaround, funding, corporate restructuring, insolvency and personal debt advice.

Once again the scheme will champion those who are beacons of best practice in the world of business recovery, who have shown skill, innovation and know-how while restoring companies to a sustainable position.

As well as recognising those who are saving jobs and businesses, the scheme also awards those who by virtue of their outstanding work are benefiting the perception of their profession.

Among the popular categories are the two Corporate Rescue of the Year categories (Medium and Large), which feature a combined eight finalists, along with the Corporate Restructuring IP of the Year category, for which seven strong entries are shortlisted.

The TRI Awards’ independent judging panel, again co-chaired by Bob Pinder, regional director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), and Stephen Allinson, chairman of the Insolvency Service board and a consultant at law firm Shoosmiths, has some new faces this year.

One highly-respected new judge is Stephen Baister (pictured above), the former chief bankruptcy registrar who recently joined Manolete Partners the insolvency litigation funder, as a senior adviser. A former solicitor and licensed insolvency practitioner, Baister was the winner of the Sabin award for outstanding contribution to the insolvency profession at the TRI Awards in 2016. Other new judges for 2017 are:

Blair Nimmo, UK head of restructuring, KPMG;

Chris Campbell, investment director, Rcapital;

Paul Craig, managing director, SIA Group.

The new judges join a panel that already comprises firms and organisations such as The Insolvency Practitioners Association, Begbies Traynor, PwC, Baker Tilly, Mazars and PKF Cooper Parry.

Many categories have been retained this year to recognise senior professionals leading the way in creditor engagement, as well as lawyers, insolvency teams, asset and invoice finance firms and training providers.

To mark 10 years of the TRI Awards, this year’s scheme will also recognise some of the most successful turnaround cases completed in the past decade. They will be revealed on the night.

In the meantime, you can see the full shortlist for 2017 here





TRI Conference: Special Situations and Turnaround

This year, on the same day as The TRI Awards at the same venue, Credit Strategy is hosting our inaugural TRI Conference: Special Situations and Turnaround

The conference features a forensic examination of the most lauded business turnaround case studies of recent years, and delegates will hear from a range of investors, turnaround practitioners and corporate lenders. The conference will bring together turnaround specialists with private equity funds, M&A advisors and bankers, and will highlight the key opportunities within the world of turnaround, restructuring and insolvency.

Those on the shortlist for this year’s TRI Awards will get a 50 percent discount on their ticket to the TRI conference once they book a table for the awards.

Both the TRI Conference and The TRI Awards will be held on Wednesday, October 18 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.