Insolvency News launches its inaugural TRI Conference 12 July 2017

Insolvency News, in association with Credit Strategy, has launched its inaugural TRI Conference: Special Situations and Turnaround, an event that will reveal details on the most successful company rescue stories of the past decade.

The conference will feature forensic examination of some of the most lauded business turnaround case studies of recent years, and delegates will hear from a range of investors, turnaround practitioners and corporate lenders.

Being held at the London Hilton Park Lane on October 18, the conference will bring together turnaround specialists with private equity funds, M&A advisors and bankers, to highlight where the opportunities are in the world of turnaround, restructuring and insolvency.

The single stream agenda will be fully revealed on July 21, but key issues to be discussed will lie around managing creditor relationships and American perspectives for the European market.

The conference aims to give delegates greater clarity on their exit options for businesses and help them make vital connections within the world of funding and advisory deals.

The conference will be held on the same day of the TRI Awards. The awards scheme, sponsored by Capa, celebrates the distinguished leaders who have demonstrated excellent practice and outcomes for businesses in turnaround, corporate restructuring and insolvency during the past 12 months.

A preview of speakers already confirmed include

