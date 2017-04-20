Vice-president of insolvency trade body steps up 20 April 2017

Vice-president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, Andrew Hyde, is to step up to the role of president.

Hyde, a partner at insolvency services firm CVR Global, begins his one-year term as president tomorrow. He succeeds Andrew Tate, partner at Kreston Reeves.

Hyde has been vice-president of R3 for the last 12 months, following a stint as chair of R3’s events, courses and conferences executive committee from February 2016 until October 2016.

He has more than 20 years of insolvency experience and has primarily focussed on tackling crime, and fraud related cases, along with overseas issues at offshore jurisdictions and business centres.

In 2008, Hyde joined Chantrey Vellacott DFK (now merged with and trading as Moore Stephens) as an insolvency practitioner, and was one of the founding partners of CVR in 2015. He has also been a partner at law firms Matthew Arnold & Baldwin and Moon Beever.

Hyde said: “One of my priorities will be to highlight the essential role the insolvency profession plays in the fight against fraud.

“With fraud on the rise and enforcement agencies finding their budgets constrained, the value of the insolvency profession’s work on the front line against fraud has never been more important.

“Over the next year, I’ll be working with other fraud experts within the profession, including R3’s Fraud Group, to identify what steps we or the government can take to help insolvency and professionals tackle fraud and protect businesses, individuals, creditors, and the wider economy.”

On Brexit, he said: “Leaving the EU will pose challenges for UK-EU cross-border insolvency and restructuring work and will have wider implications for the UK’s reputation as a place ‘to do business’.

“It’s important the government listens to the profession and seeks in its negotiations to make sure that leaving the EU does not damage the UK’s position as a centre of international restructuring and insolvency.”

Stuart Frith, partner at Stephenson Harwood’s restructuring and insolvency practice, is R3’s new vice-president.