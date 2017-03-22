Entries open for the 10th TRI Awards 22 March 2017

As the awards scheme, sponsored by Capa, reaches the milestone of championing best practice for the past decade, entries are now open for nominations of those who deserve public recognition among their peers.

After a successful rebrand in 2016, the awards scheme has retained its structure of celebrating the distinguished leaders demonstrating excellent practice and outcomes in turnaround, corporate restructuring and insolvency.

Once again, the categories, retained from last year, mirror the critical work that has become the norm for many across the profession.

As practitioners continue to use increasingly innovative turnaround tools, as they seek ingenious ways to secure compromises among creditors in fraught situations, and as they manage to salvage companies’ future and (sometimes) avoid formal insolvency procedures, the categories have been designed to reflect this.

As ever with the scheme last year, entrants, finalists, winners and attendees gave their feedback. We listened and fed this back into the process.

This year we have tweaked the criteria for the turnaround and corporate restructuring categories, to try to establish more clarity for companies about which category is best for them to enter.

There are often slim differences in the turnaround and restructuring criteria, but we’ve added a couple of distinctions to (hopefully) clarify what those categories are attempting to reward – and who should enter.

We have also adapted the criteria to emphasise the fact that judges will often look for outstanding practice that benefits the wider profession, and improves the public perception of the profession.

For 2017, we will again be rewarding a range of firms in turnaround, funding, corporate restructuring, corporate insolvency and indeed personal insolvency.

Again, we’re seeking to provide recognition for senior professionals leading the way in creditor engagement, as well as lawyers, barristers, insolvency teams, invoice finance firms, investors, training providers, technology suppliers and many others, that are providing consistent, excellent service to clients.

Stephen Allinson, a consultant at the law firm Shoosmiths and recently appointed chairman of the Insolvency Service Board, is co-chair of the TRI Award judging panel.

He said: “I am once again honoured to be joint chair of the leading awards in the insolvency profession. I am confident that we shall once again receive submissions that demonstrate the superb work that is being undertaken on a daily basis in the whole of the turnaround, rescue and insolvency world.”

Bob Pinder, regional director of professional standards at the ICAEW and co-chair of the panel, added: “As the TRI awards celebrates its 10th year I encourage all those in the turnaround, restructuring and insolvency profession to celebrate the great work they do in rescuing businesses, saving jobs and helping individuals by entering this year’s awards. There is no greater accolade than recognition by your peers.”

This year the TRI Awards will be hosted on Wednesday October 18 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Entries are now open for the TRI Awards 2017 and the final entry deadline is 26 May 2017. Entries submitted between 20 and 26 May 2017 will incur a fee of £200. Find a full list of categories and entry criteria here.