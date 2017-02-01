Metro Bank launches commercial banking team 1 February 2017

Metro Bank has launched a specialist large commercial banking team focussed on supporting businesses with turnover of more than £10m.

A team of 10 will focus on companies with £10m-plus turnover and debt in excess of £3m.

It will also support organisations with day-to-day banking requirements, such as management buy-ins, buy-outs and asset purchases.

Andrew Veares, previously head of corporate banking at Metro Bank, will lead the new department and be joined by four newly appointed commercial banking directors.

These directors include Simon Vallance and Paul Robinson, both previously of Santander UK, as well as Andrew Cremin and Mark Byrne, both formally of Lloyds Banking Group.

Andy Veares, now director of large commercial banking at Metro Bank, said he has seen a demand for commercial banking services from larger organisations over the past year.

He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul, Simon, Mark and Andrew to the growing team.

“They will each play a valuable role not just in the team, but in the direction of our commercial bank, and I look forward to working with all four of them.”