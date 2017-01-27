Personal insolvencies rise for first time in seven years 27 January 2017

A total of 90,000 people became insolvent during the full year of 2016, in the first annual increase since 2010.

Official statistics released today (January 27) by The Insolvency Service, which administers the insolvency regime in England and Wales, show that total personal insolvencies reached a total of 90,930 last year. This was a 13 percent rise on 2015.

This total comprised 49,745 IVAs, which were up 23 percent year-on-year and returned to the levels generally seen from 2009 to 2014.

There were also 26,196 debt relief orders during 2016, which reflected an eight percent annual increase.

There were 14,989 bankruptcy orders in 2016 – a drop of five percent – which could be partly explained by the threshold changing on the amount of debt a borrower must hold.

