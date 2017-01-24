New Insolvency Service Board chairman appointed 24 January 2017

Credit, debt and insolvency specialist Stephen Allinson has been appointed chairman of the Insolvency Service Board.

Mr Allinson is a solicitor licensed insolvency practitioner and has extensive industry experience. He has written and presented widely on all areas of debt recovery and insolvency; is a visiting lecturer at the University of Law and chairs the Joint Insolvency Examination Board as well as being a consultant with Shoosmiths LLP. He first joined the Insolvency Service Board as a non-executive director in 2015.

Stephen Allinson said: “I’m very much looking forward to working with the Insolvency Service to ensure that it continues to effectively oversee the UK’s internationally-recognised insolvency regime. In a dynamic economy businesses will fail.

“The job of the agency is to provide an effective framework that enables resources to be speedily recycled; financial misconduct to be policed and those in financial distress to be supported to tackle their debts and move on with their lives.

“It really is an exciting time for the Insolvency Service as we remodel and adapt to the many challenges of business life. I hope that as Chairman of the Board, I can fulfil the trust that has been placed in me and work with a very committed management team to achieve these aims.”

The outgoing chair of the Board, David Ereira said: “It has been a privilege to serve as chair and had the opportunity to work alongside the staff of the Insolvency Service for the past 6 years. During that time the service has taken great strides forward in its development and the whole team can take pride in its achievements.

“I wish Stephen well as the agency continues its work to improve the important services it offers to creditors and those in financial distress.”