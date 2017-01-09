Call centre supplier boss banned for tax evasion 9 January 2017

A director who ran a call centre supplier has been banned for 10 years, following a government agency’s investigation.

The Insolvency Service found Clive Urwin, the director of Tyburn Realisations, had been attempting to evade tax responsibilities. He owes nearly £1m to creditors and HMRC.

Urwin has been banned from acting as a company director or from managing, or in any way controlling, a limited company until December 2026.

Formerly known as Tyburn Marketing Solutions, trading under the name of Parade Marketing Services, the company was a supplier of call centre and printing services.

Tyburn went into administration in July 2014 owing around £978,000 to creditors; most of which is in respect of liabilities due to HMRC.

The service found that between March 2011 and April 2013, Urwin caused Tyburn to attempt to evade its responsibilities to HMRC with regards to VAT and PAYE tax and national insurance.

An investigation found the total of these liabilities reached more than £500,000.

A further £277,527 has been recorded as owed to HMRC since April 2013 until administration.

The service also found the third party agreements offered up by Urwin to HMRC failed to stand up to examination and Tyburn’s own company records showed it directly employed its own staff.

Sue MacLeod, chief investigator of insolvent investigations, midlands and west, at the Insolvency Service, said: “Company directors have a duty to ensure businesses meet their legal obligations, including paying taxes and must not benefit themselves at the expense of creditors.

“Neglect of tax affairs is not a victimless action as it deprives the taxpayer of the funds needed to operate public services.”