Leonard Curtis expands its legal team 7 December 2016

Leonard Curtis Legal has increased the size of its team after experiencing an increased volume of work only four months after launching.

The Manchester-based law firm is the legal services division of professional services provider Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group (LCBSG).

Dominic Vincent, the former regional head of the restructuring team at law firm Weightmans, is the most recent addition.

Andrew Gregory, managing director of Leonard Curtis Legal, said: “We have taken the decision to recruit at a senior level earlier than planned due to the volume of work coming from the 12 offices of Leonard Curtis around the UK, as well as its referral base of accountants and solicitors.”

Gregory added: “The alternative business structures model allows us to work with the solicitors instructed by the directors of Leonard Curtis on cases where they are acting.”

He said this allows the firm to provide advice and support to the members of Lifecycle, the group’s referral network of accountants.

LCBSG director, Daniel Booth, said appetite for advice around the level and quality of enquiries has prompted sooner than expected investment in more legal expertise to meet demand.

The firm said more recruits are expected to be announced in early 2017.