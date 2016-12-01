Shoosmiths expands with acquisition in Northern Ireland 1 December 2016

Law firm Shoosmiths has announced its move in to the Northern Ireland market following its merger with Belfast firm McManus Kearney.

McManus Kearney, specialising in debt and insolvency law, will now trade under the name of Shoosmiths but will keep all members of its staff including its two partners – Mary Frances Kearney and Jason Byrne.

Stephen Dawson, partner at Shoosmiths, will also lend his support to the growth and development of the new office.

The firm will offer recoveries services and commercial advice from the new location.

Claire Rowe, chief executive of Shoosmiths, said: “The move was motivated by client demand and by our wish to have a commercial presence in Northern Ireland as a result of the complex work we undertake in recoveries and commercial financial services.”