Debt recovery firm expands into London 21 November 2016

Sheffield-based debt recovery and legal claims firm, CRS Group, has opened a branch in London to better serve larger clients.

The group provides specialist construction and commercial debt solutions to lenders, insolvency practitioners and businesses.

It hopes to grow its team both locally and nationally as it’s now able to provide its expertise to businesses in London and the south east in addition to its offering in the north and midlands.

The company said it will utilise current senior staff across both its Sheffield and London offices until it becomes firmly established in the capital.

Tim Shore, managing director of CRS Group, said: “Having a presence in London will enable us to service the head offices of a number of larger clients more efficiently and effectively as well as our recoveries in the south for our established client base.

“We will continue to manage our operations from Sheffield which will act as both head office and engine room for our expanding business.”