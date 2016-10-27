Investigation services join forces 27 October 2016

Carnoustie Resources, the tracing and data services company trading as Carn Global, has acquired an investigation service used by insolvency practitioners and the government.

It has acquired Strategic Intelligence and Risk Services (SIRS) and will keep its managing director, Keith Stowell, in his position.

Carn Global is an analysis resource network supported by a team of data investigators with clients across the legal, insolvency and financial sector.

It provides services such as asset tracing, bankruptcy investigations and company investigations.

SIRS serves a range of customers including UK government departments, local councils, the insolvency service and regulatory bodies.

Chris Phillips, co-director of Carn Global, said the deal would add strength and depth to both businesses.

Phillips said: “Keith is almost legendary in the investigation sector and it will be good to have his expertise onboard.”

Kent-headquartered Carn Global was formed in 2011 by a combination of professionals with experience in online intelligence gathering, marketing and brand management.

Stowell said: “The joining together of different skills and experience within the same industry provides for a brilliant future together.”

Carn Global’s team uses open source intelligence for security, fraud investigations, due diligence and business intelligence.

Phillips said: “SIRS are experts in their field and represent an important addition to the Carnoustie Group, and now the combined offering will be good for both ours and their customers moving forward.”