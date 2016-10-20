TRI Awards winners revealed 20 October 2016

Insolvencynews.com can this morning reveal the full list of winners for the relaunched 2016 Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency Awards (TRI), sponsored by Capa.

Returning for its ninth year, the ceremony last night (19 October) at London’s Park Lane Hilton championed experts undertaking outstanding work in corporate rescue and turnaround, as well as those making critical investments in distressed and struggling businesses.

Marcel LeGouais, editor of Insolvencynews.com, commented last night at the ceremony: “More than 12,000 jobs have been saved by the business recovery firms that entered this year’s Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency (TRI) Awards.

“We discovered this after collating information from all this year’s entries which provided figures on how many jobs were saved during a business rescue process.

“The benefits this work yields for businesses, the wider economy and people’s livelihoods, cannot be underestimated.”

At the event Bob Pinder, regional director at the ICAEW told guests: “All judges read the entries in detail which they take extremely seriously.

There are some challenging conversations around the table but I can assure you the best person or firm will win on the day.

He added: “Four years’ in (as co-chair) and the entries are getting better and better”.

Formerly known as the Insolvency & Rescue (I&R) Awards, the renamed TRI Awards scheme has been refreshed and recalibrated with several new categories, to reflect the critical work in turnaround and restructuring now prevalent across the profession.

The profession awarded the Sabin Award for outstanding contribution to the industry to Dr Stephen Baister, chief bankruptcy registrar and president of the CICM, which was presented by Frances Coulson, managing and client services partner at Moon Beever.

In addition to the industry’s winners, chosen charity the Anthony Nolan Trust received a remarkable £20,000 raised by the event’s 500+ attendees.

This year the night was hosted by broadcaster Daisy McAndrew, previously economics editor of ITN. Comedian Iain Stirling and jazz supremo Jess Berry also provided entertainment.

The full list of winners can be found here.