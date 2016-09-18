Scottish law firm expands into England and Wales 18 September 2016

A Scottish law firm has announced its first expansion into England and Wales with the acquisition of a legal business in Newcastle.

Aberdein Considine acquired Walker Solicitors earlier this month with financial help from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

Senior relationship manager at RBS, Jamie Smith, said the bank is “delighted” to have supported the acquisition.

The acquisition is accompanied by the firm’s first senior appointment in England. Former chief executive of HL Interactive Solicitors, Matt Wightman, will join as partner at its Newcastle office.

The combined business, which will now trade under the Aberdein Considine brand, employs 380 staff and will have a total annual turnover of more than £22m.

Partner at Aberdein, Rob Aberdein, said: “This deal brings our customer, compliance and regulatory-focused debt, asset recovery and conveyancing services into the English and Welsh legal markets for the first time.”

Aberdein offers property, legal and financial services to private and commercial clients across Scotland. Its clients include RBS, Lloyds Banking Group and Santander.