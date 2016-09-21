Atradius snaps up competitor 21 September 2016

Trade credit insurer Atradius has acquired business intelligence specialist Graydon, in a move to boost its collection and credit information services.

Atradius has acquired 55 percent of the shares in Graydon Holding.

Having already owned a 45 percent stake in the company, Atradius has now become the sole shareholder.

Graydon is a prominent business information services provider in the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK with business operations in credit management, risk and compliance, marketing information and debt collection. Graydon will continue to operate independently.

Isidoro Unda, chairman and chief executive of Atradius, said: “Atradius and Graydon have similar strategies when it comes to collecting significant amounts of data and converting it into valuable information that can help our customers grow their businesses.

“We believe Graydon will create synergies that improve our credit management and collections offerings and strengthen our underwriting capabilities.”

Marcel van Es, chief executive of Graydon, added: “Graydon has a long-standing relationship with Atradius and we are grateful for their confidence and support in our strategy.

“They have a strong understanding of the business in which we operate and see clear opportunities for the collaboration with Graydon.”

By Marcel LeGouais