Leonard Curtis launches legal services division 7 September 2016

Professional services provider Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group (LCBSG) has launched a standalone legal services division.

Leonard Curtis Legal will provide solutions for LCBSG and a legal offering to partner with their accountant contacts and clients.

LCBSG director, Daniel Booth, said: “The wider group sees more and more situations that need a solution which crosses over professional disciplines and services in the SMEs. Adding legal services was a natural next step for Leonard Curtis.”

Legal solutions offered will include advice on start-ups, business finance, contract reviews, employment advice, cash management, debt recovery and dispute resolution.

Services to individuals will include advice for sole traders and partners, support for directors and shareholders in a range of situations including strategies for those seeking to exit a business.

For lenders, Leonard Curtis Legal will provide a range of products and services including security reviews or creation of new security, due diligence for lending purposes and advice on inter-creditor agreements/distressed work outs.

The new Manchester-based division will be headed by former DWF’s head of business restructuring Andrew Gregory.

Jennifer Moore who previously worked at Squire Patton Boggs is also joining as associate solicitor.