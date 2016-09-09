Insolvency practitioner jailed for two years 9 September 2016

A former insolvency practitioner has been handed a two-year prison sentence and disqualified from being a director for seven years.

William Price of Torfaen, south Wales, pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud, two counts of theft and one count of false accounting.

Price’s crimes meant he received nearly £48,000 as the trustee in bankruptcy of five bankrupts and the liquidator of one company.

The offences took place while Price was having his insolvency practitioner’s license restricted and withdrawn by his licensing body, the Institute of Chartered accountants in England and Wales.

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court where he was also disqualified from working as an insolvency practitioner for seven years.

The conviction follows a referral by the Insolvency Service and a full criminal investigation and prosecution by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy with assistance from Gwent Police.

Deputy chief investigating officer, Liam Mannall, from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “Price completely betrayed the trust placed in him by a number of people who considered him to be an individual who would apply his professional knowledge to help them through difficult periods in their lives.”