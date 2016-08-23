This site uses cookies; by continuing to use our site you agree to our use of cookies. More details in our privacy policy. Close

Ex-Deloitte manager joins insolvency firm 23 August 2016

The insolvency and business recovery firm, Gibson Hewitt, has appointed an ex-Deloitte employee as manager of its West Byfleet-based firm.

Matt Hoy spent 15 years as a manager within Deloitte’s restructuring services department and worked on a number of high-profile cases including HMV, Woolworths and Leicester City football club.

Lynn Gibson, director at Gibson Hewitt, said: “We are very happy to be welcoming Matt to our practice.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and is very committed to providing clients with a high level of service and support. I am sure that he will make an excellent addition to our talented team.”

