Moore Stephens appoint new partner 16 August 2016

Accountancy firm Moore Stephens, has announced Lee Causer as partner working in its restructuring and insolvency team.

Causer, who was previously director of turnaround management firm AlixPartners, will be based in the firms Birmingham office.

He has more than 19 years’ experience of working in corporate restructuring, particularly in the leisure, healthcare, sport and real estate and construction sectors.

In 2008 to 2009 he undertook a secondment at the Bank of Scotland during the height of the financial crisis. During this time he worked in the bank’s high risk team dealing with distressed customers whose loans were at risk of default.

Head of restructuring and insolvency at Moore Stephens, Jeremy Willmont, said: “Lee has completed a broad range of advisory assignments on behalf of lenders and corporates, and has significant experience as administrator, liquidator and supervisor.

“We are confident that he will make a valuable contribution to the business.”

Moore Stephens is a finalist in this year’s TRI Awards, nominated for ‘Insolvency Team of the Year’.