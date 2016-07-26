Shortlist revealed for TRI Awards 2016 26 July 2016

Insolvencynews.com can today reveal the full shortlist for the 2016 Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency (TRI) Awards, sponsored by Capa, as the rebranded scheme returns for its ninth year.

More entries than ever before were submitted for this year’s awards and there are now 162 finalists across all categories after the shortlisting process.

More than 100 individual companies are represented among the finalists.

Formerly known as the Insolvency & Rescue (I&R) Awards, the renamed and recalibrated TRI Awards scheme has been refreshed with several new categories to reflect the critical work now prevalent across the profession – particularly in turnaround and restructuring.

Some of the seven new categories for 2016 include:

Turnaround of the Year (Business or Investment);

Turnaround Practitioner of the Year;

Turnaround Firm of the Year;

Corporate Restructuring IP of the Year;

Corporate Restructuring Lawyer of the Year.

The TRI Awards’ independent judging panel, co-chaired by Bob Pinder, regional director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), and Stephen Allinson, consultant at the law firm Shoosmiths, has been extended this year.

The new judges are:

Gary Quaife, managing director, valuation and corporate recovery, Gordon Brothers Europe;

Graham Rusling, former managing director – global head of business support and recoveries, Barclays Bank, now chairman, Evolute 360;

Gary Favell, chief executive, Bathstore;

John Dickinson, partner, CBW .

The new judges join a panel that already comprises firms such as HSBC, PwC, KPMG, Begbies Traynor and more.

As well as evolving with the profession, the TRI Awards scheme will continue to champion experts undertaking outstanding work in personal and corporate insolvency, along with those investing in distressed businesses.

Many categories have also been retained to recognise senior professionals leading the way in creditor engagement, as well as lawyers, insolvency teams, invoice finance firms, training providers and technology suppliers.

You can see the full shortlist here.

The deadline for all shortlisted companies to send their long-form entries is August 5. The night itself will be held on October 19 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.